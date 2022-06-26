Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling Union Fire in Jurupa Valley, mandatory evacuation ordered for some residents

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department are battling an 95-acre brusher, dubbed the Union Fire, that threatening to burn dozens of homes Saturday. 

Reports of the blaze, which was burning in a river bottom near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive, came in at around 3:49 p.m. According to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside, the fire is 0% contained. 

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane. 

A reception and care center has been set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 25, 2022 / 5:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.