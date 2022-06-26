Crews battling Union Fire in Jurupa Valley, mandatory evacuation ordered for some residents
Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department are battling an 95-acre brusher, dubbed the Union Fire, that threatening to burn dozens of homes Saturday.
Reports of the blaze, which was burning in a river bottom near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive, came in at around 3:49 p.m. According to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside, the fire is 0% contained.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane.
A reception and care center has been set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
