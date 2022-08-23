Crews stop forward progress of 6-acre blaze in San Dimas
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in San Dimas.
The two-acre blaze, dubbed the Virginia Fire, has grown to an estimated 6 1/3 acres and is in the area of North Reeder Avenue and East Renshaw Street.
LA County Fire tweeted that forward progress of the two-alarm brusher was stopped by 65 firefighters and "multiple air resources" before it reached any nearby homes.
