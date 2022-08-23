Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews stop forward progress of 6-acre blaze in San Dimas

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in San Dimas. 

The two-acre blaze, dubbed the Virginia Fire, has grown to an estimated 6 1/3 acres and is in the area of North Reeder Avenue and East Renshaw Street.

LA County Fire tweeted that forward progress of the two-alarm brusher was stopped by 65 firefighters and "multiple air resources" before it reached any nearby homes. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 3:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.