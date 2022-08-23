Crews stop forward progress of 6-acre blaze in San Dimas

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are responding to a brush fire in San Dimas.

The two-acre blaze, dubbed the Virginia Fire, has grown to an estimated 6 1/3 acres and is in the area of North Reeder Avenue and East Renshaw Street.

LA County Fire tweeted that forward progress of the two-alarm brusher was stopped by 65 firefighters and "multiple air resources" before it reached any nearby homes.

**UPDATE**#LACoFD units have stopped forward progress of the #ViginiaFire and held the fire to just 6.5 acres. The quick work of the 65 firefighters and multiple air resources prevented the flames from reaching near by homes. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 23, 2022

BRUSH FIRE | FS153 | N. Reeder Ave/E Renshaw St. #SanDimas |#LACoFD 2nd alarm units are on scene of the #VirginiaFire. A 2 acre brush fire with potential structures threatened. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 23, 2022