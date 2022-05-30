Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire in Angeles National Forest caused by a car accident

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County firefighters went up to the trails north of Agua Dulce to battle a fire near the Bouquet Reservoir. 

The fire began at about 2:00 p.m. after a traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road. According to Angeles Forest authorities, it was unclear if there were any injuries and they have not issued any evacuations as of 2:40 p.m.

At about 3:15 p.m., the fire had spread to about 25-30 acres. About 30 minutes later, officials said that it had scorched 75 acres. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on May 30, 2022 / 4:00 PM

