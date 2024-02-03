Watch CBS News
Crews attempt to rescue woman from storm drain in Pacoima

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Search and Rescue teams are headed to the eastbound 118 Freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima to free a woman trapped in a storm drain, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange. 

The woman was reported trapped around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is not known whether she is injured.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

