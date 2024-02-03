Crews attempt to rescue woman from storm drain in Pacoima
Search and Rescue teams are headed to the eastbound 118 Freeway at Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Pacoima to free a woman trapped in a storm drain, says the Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
The woman was reported trapped around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It is not known whether she is injured.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.