Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition

Three killed, two in critical condition in Saugus crash

A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said.

It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)