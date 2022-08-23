Watch CBS News
Crash in Beverly Hills closes parts of Doheny Drive and Clifton Way

Two sent to the hospital after violent crash in Beverly Hills
Two people were sent to the hospital in unknown conditions after a violent crash in Beverly Hills. 

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. and involved two vehicles. 

Other than urging people to avoid Doheny Drive and Clifton Way for several hours, the Beverly Hills Police Department could not provide any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:29 PM

