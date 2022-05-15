Coyote Fire in Banning spreads to 75 acres, 0% contained
Firefighters were battling a massive brushfire in Banning Sunday afternoon, which was quickly growing at an alarming rate.
The blaze was first reported near Old Idyllwild Road at around 2:40 p.m., after it had already engulfed 20 acres of brush.
A second update from CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department officials revealed that less than an hour later, the fire had grown to 75 acres worth of burn with 0% containment.
Both air and ground units were engaged with the blaze.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
