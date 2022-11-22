COVID relief loan fraud results in a five year prison sentence for a Murietta man



A Murrieta man who obtained a COVID business relief loan of more than $7 million for his pothole-repair company was

sentenced today to five years behind bars for using hundreds of thousands of dollars of the Paycheck Protection Program funds for personal expenses such as luxury cars.

During his sentencing hearing in Los Angeles, Oumar Sissoko, 59, was also ordered to pay $499,827 in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

in May 2020, Sissoko received $7.25 million in PPP loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act.

Sissoko claimed the money would be used for his company, Road Doctor California LLC, which was about to hire 450 workers with an aggregate monthly payroll of $2.9 million.

But days after he received the money, Sissoko went on a binge, purchasing a Mercedes-Benz for $113,000, paying off a loan on a BMW, and buying an Apple computer for more than $5,000, federal prosecutors said.

He also used the money to make a non-refundable down payment of about $100,000 to purchase a company located in New Hampshire and tried to send $150,000 to accounts in the African nation of Mauritania associated with a mineral-exploration company for which Sissoko purported to serve as CEO.

CBSLA Staff The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.