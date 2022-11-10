Watch CBS News
Local News

COVID, monkeypox cases spike, LA Council extends local emergencies

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

LA Council Continues Local Emergencies for COVID-19
LA Council Continues Local Emergencies for COVID-19 01:52

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday voted to extend separate declarations of local emergencies for COVID-19 and monkeypox.

The council also voted to continue allowing remote meetings under Assembly Bill 361, which allows meetings to take place virtually due to the risk of COVID-19.

Councilmen John Lee and Joe Buscaino voted against continuing the state of emergency for COVID-19. Buscaino voted against continuing remote meetings.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures - - continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,433 new COVID-19 infections reported in the county, along with eight additional virus-related deaths. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose slightly, reaching 5.9% as of Tuesday.

County health officials last week noted some slight increases in virus- tracking metrics, including the average daily case numbers. Combined with an earlier-than-usual flu season, health officials have been urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID and influenza.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 8:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.