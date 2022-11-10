COVID, monkeypox cases spike, LA Council extends local emergencies

The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday voted to extend separate declarations of local emergencies for COVID-19 and monkeypox.

The council also voted to continue allowing remote meetings under Assembly Bill 361, which allows meetings to take place virtually due to the risk of COVID-19.

Councilmen John Lee and Joe Buscaino voted against continuing the state of emergency for COVID-19. Buscaino voted against continuing remote meetings.

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-positive patients in L.A. County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures - - continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,433 new COVID-19 infections reported in the county, along with eight additional virus-related deaths. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus rose slightly, reaching 5.9% as of Tuesday.

County health officials last week noted some slight increases in virus- tracking metrics, including the average daily case numbers. Combined with an earlier-than-usual flu season, health officials have been urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID and influenza.