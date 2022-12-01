COVID-19 cases on the rise in LA County

The Los Angeles County Health Department reported 4,353 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a big spike in daily infections that could be the start of a post Thanksgiving surge.

The rate of daily cases has steadily been rising in recent weeks, but Wednesday's number was by far the largest single-day total in months.

Official case numbers are believed to be artificially low, due to residents who use at-home tests and do not report the results to the county, and others who do not get tested at all.

The county also saw another sizeable increase in its number of COVID-positive hospital patients, which rose by 92 people to 1,132, with 122 being treated in intensive care.

Health experts say that wearing a mask is still the best preventative measure.