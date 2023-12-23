Couple robbed outside home in Fullerton

A Fullerton couple was attacked Friday night after coming home from a jewelry store.

As the couple parked their car in the driveway, a group of suspects in a car and van approached, and robbed the couple of their money and irreplaceable family heirlooms, according to investigators.

The attack, caught on surveillance camera, happened in a matter of seconds.

"I screamed and said, 'Lock the door, lock the door!'" said Dr. Vijay Wali, the victim of the attack. "Don't let anyone come in, call 911."

Wali said he was hit in the head by the assailants and thrown to the concrete.

"My parents said there were thieves that took all of our jewelry," said Dr. Priyanka Wali, the victims' daughter. "They took it all. They took my mother's purse."

In the purse were money, credit cards, and family heirlooms from India that go back generations.

Investigators are working to track down the thieves using multiple security camera surveillance videos from houses in the neighborhood.