Watch CBS News
Local News

Couple robbed outside home in Fullerton

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Couple robbed outside home in Fullerton
Couple robbed outside home in Fullerton 02:37

A Fullerton couple was attacked Friday night after coming home from a jewelry store. 

As the couple parked their car in the driveway, a group of suspects in a car and van approached, and robbed the couple of their money and irreplaceable family heirlooms, according to investigators. 

The attack, caught on surveillance camera, happened in a matter of seconds. 

"I screamed and said, 'Lock the door, lock the door!'" said Dr. Vijay Wali, the victim of the attack. "Don't let anyone come in, call 911." 

Wali said he was hit in the head by the assailants and thrown to the concrete. 

"My parents said there were thieves that took all of our jewelry," said Dr. Priyanka Wali, the victims' daughter. "They took it all. They took my mother's purse." 

In the purse were money, credit cards, and family heirlooms from India that go back generations. 

Investigators are working to track down the thieves using multiple security camera surveillance videos from houses in the neighborhood. 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 5:33 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.