Couple finds Jordyn Poulter's stolen Olympic gold medal at their Anaheim barbershop

By Darleene Powells

The owners of an Anaheim barbershop have come forward after finding something round and shiny on their property – volleyball player Jordyn Poulter's Olympic gold medal.

Maria Carillo and Noe Hernandez, the owners of Noel Barbershop at 217 S. State College Blvd., found the stolen medal in a discarded plastic bag on their property on Monday, according to Anaheim police. They immediately turned the stolen medal over to Anaheim police.

Poulter had lost the medal, which she won as the starting setter for the 2020 U.S. Women's Olympic Volleyball Team, when her car was broken into on May 25. Even after 31-year-old Jordan Fernandez of Anaheim was charged with the theft earlier this month, the medal remained missing.

Police say they are now working to return the medal to Poulter.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 3:22 PM

