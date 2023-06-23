Councilmembers Raman, Soto-Martinez arrested during hotel workers protest near LAX

Councilmember Nithya Raman and Hugo Soto-Martinez were arrested during a hotel workers' protest near LAX, according to their offices.

Unite Here Local 11, the union representing nearly 32,000 hotel workers, picketed on Century Boulevard outside LAX Thursday afternoon. The demonstration prompted police to close the major thoroughfare in both directions from Sepulveda to Airport Boulevards.

"We're here to ensure a safe environment for everyone exercising their First Amendment rights," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon. "We appreciate the peaceful nature of the demonstration and remain committed to public safety."

According to Unite Here, 300 people were arrested during the protest.

United Teachers Los Angeles claimed their vice-president-elect was part of the group that got arrested.

"We are ready to put our bodies on the line for our right to live comfortably and safely in LA," the union tweeted

Hundreds of workers and allies, including the UTLA VP-elect (Secondary), got arrested today in support of the workers of @UNITEHERE11



We are ready to put our bodies on the line for our right to live comfortably and safely in LA pic.twitter.com/IJJWQpuyKI — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) June 23, 2023

The two council members were released shortly after being arrested.

The union's contract with major hotels — such as Hyatt, IHG, Hilton and Mariott — expires on June 30. They are calling for the creation of a hospitality workforce housing fund, better wages healthcare benefits, a pension and safer workloads.

The protest lasted several hours with LAX announcing a full reopening at around 9 p.m.

"All of today's closures on Century Boulevard have now reopened and traffic is returning to normal. Thank you for your patience," the airport tweeted."