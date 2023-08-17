Costa Mesa Gucci store hit by mob of thieves

A Gucci store in Costa Mesa's South Coast Plaza was targeted Wednesday night by a group of five to 10 thieves wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks, and stealing an estimated $100,000 worth of merchandise, mostly handbags.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened around 7:20 p.m., during business hours with the suspects fleeing into several vehicles.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley responded Thursday afternoon saying this pattern of organized theft rings hitting retail shops has to stop.

"With the sharp rise of burglaries across Orange County and the surrounding region, Orange County will continue to support and invest in law enforcement to keep our communities safe. I remain committed to working with the Costa Mesa Police Department and the District Attorney to find the most effective way to hold criminals accountable," said Foley.

The incident was the latest in a string of flash mob robberies at retail stores across Los Angeles, including at a Nordstrom at Westfield Topanga Mall and an Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale.

On July 31, an Irvine jewelry store was targeted by three smash-and-grab suspects who got away with $900,000 of goods.

Another theft was reported Tuesday night at a high-end denim store in Hancock Park.