Cosmetics store manager fighting for life after being attacked by group of robbers

East LA beauty store manager fighting for life after being attacked by group of robbers

East LA beauty store manager fighting for life after being attacked by group of robbers

East LA beauty store manager fighting for life after being attacked by group of robbers

An East LA beauty store owner is fighting for her life after she was assaulted while trying to defend her business from a group of robbers last week.

Family of the victim, a manager at M Beauty in Commerce, say that she was trying to stop the robbery from happening when they attacked her on March 6.

Surveillance footage from that day shows the moments that the manager tries to prevent the women from entering the store. Seconds later, the incident turns violent when the manager is hurled to the floor of the parking lot.

Now, she's fighting for her life after hitting her head so hard that her heart was damaged, according to the woman's father. He says that if the medication that she's currently on fails to make her heart respond in the right way, she's going to need a heart transplant.

"It's really hard," said Enrique Sandoval, the victim's father. "It's extremely, extremely hard for anybody, any father or family, any member of the community. ... I have no words to explain it."

She remains hospitalized on life support.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are investing the incident and searching for the four women in what they're calling an attempted murder.