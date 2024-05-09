Corvette driver hospitalized after trapped under semi-truck in Castaic

A Corvette driver was rescued by firefighters after his car became wedged underneath the trailer of a semi-truck in Castaic on Thursday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon Road, according to CHP.

Both Los Angeles County Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

SkyCAL flew over the crash and could see multiple firefighters working to get the driver out of the orange Corvette.

Man rescued from Corvette after crashing into semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Castaic. SkyCAL

It took crews around 30 minutes before the 77-year-old man was pulled from the wreck and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.