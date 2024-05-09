Watch CBS News
Corvette driver hospitalized after trapped under semi-truck in Castaic

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Driver rescued from Corvette after crash
Driver rescued from Corvette after crash 02:42

A Corvette driver was rescued by firefighters after his car became wedged underneath the trailer of a semi-truck in Castaic on Thursday.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. on the northbound side of the 5 Freeway near Hasley Canyon Road, according to CHP.  

Both Los Angeles County Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

SkyCAL flew over the crash and could see multiple firefighters working to get the driver out of the orange Corvette.

fatal-corvette-vs-semi-crash.png
Man rescued from Corvette after crashing into semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Castaic. SkyCAL

It took crews around 30 minutes before the 77-year-old man was pulled from the wreck and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 1:14 PM PDT

