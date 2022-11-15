Correctional deputy and his daughter allegedly killed by drunk driver in Moreno Valley

A correctional deputy and his 19-year-old daughter were killed after allegedly being struck by a drunk driver near Moreno Valley.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, off-duty Correctional Corporal Daniel Jacks Jr. was traveling with his 19-year-old daughter Hannah when they collided with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The incident happened on the winding two-lane highway Gilman Springs Road. Investigators said that the driver of the Silverado hit the Jacks' white Honda Insight head-on, launching it off the road and killing the deputy and his teenage daughter.

After an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, authorities claim the driver that collided with Jacks and his daughter was under the influence of alcohol and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver, 47-year-old Scott Bales, was arrested for two counts of murder. He was hospitalized after the crash.

Jacks, 45, began his tenure with the RCSD over a decade ago and was assigned to a few jails in the Inland Empire. During his career, he was stationed in Indio and Palm Springs. He was only recently promoted to corporal.

The Sheriff's Department said they were saddened to announce deaths of the father and daughter and noted that they belonged to a loving family of four.

Bales is scheduled to make an appearance in court on Wednesday.