Evacuation orders issued for 9,700 acre wildfire burning southwest of Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Evacuations are in effect in San Joaquin County due to a wildfire that has burned thousands of acres southwest of Tracy.

The Corral Fire has burned 9,707 acres near Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site 300, southwest of Tracy, Cal Fire says. The fire has jumped Corral Hollow Road and has reached I-580.

The first Type 1 Large Airtanker of the year was deployed to help fight the fire. The airtanker took off from the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit's McClellan Airtanker Base.

Zach Matthai captured this photo from Lathrop. Zach Matthai

Evacuations

An evacuation order was issued for people living east of I-580 between Corral Hollow Road and S. Tracy Boulevard, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. This is also known as SJC 210.

The order was extended southwest of Vernalis Road to the Tracy Golf and County Club on the east side of I-580. The new order includes the Tesla Treatment Facility and is known as SJC211.

SJC215 was upgraded to an evacuation order. This includes an area southwest of I-580, just north of I-5.

Shortly before 8 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded west along Corral Hollow Road, and south to the most southwestern point of San Joaquin County.

The evacuation orders then jumped across I-580. The orders are between I-580 and the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek to Alameda County and south to Stanislaus County. These areas are known as SJC213, SJC212 and SJC199.

Temporary evacuation location

There is a temporary evacuation location at the Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W. Larch Road in Tracy.

A large animal shelter has been established at the Manteca Unified School District located at 2271 W Louise Avenue in Manteca.

I-580 closed

Eastbound and westbound I-580 are closed from the junction with Interstate 205 to Interstate 5 due to the fire, Caltrans' website says. It's unknown when it will reopen.

Highway 132 is also closed from the junction with I-580 to the junction with I-5.

Winds

Through Saturday evening, there will be sustained 20-25 mph winds out of the southwest, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Winds are not expected to die down until after midnight and into Sunday morning before they pick back up Sunday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported that the fire was 40% contained but that number has since dropped to 10% as of about 7:30 p.m.

Injuries

The Alameda County Fire Department told CBS Bay Area that two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate burns.

Cal Fire and Alameda Fire are battling the blaze.

What caused the fire is under investigation.