Corona family mourning loss of 17-year-old killed in golf cart crash

The Corona community is reeling after a beloved 17-year-old was killed in a tragic golf cart crash over the weekend.

Family of Adam Nemat says that it was an innocent evening with friends that took a turn for the worst and changed their lives forever, as their son was getting ready to graduate from Santiago High School in just a few months.

Adam Nemat. Nemat Family

The Nemat home is filled with flowers, all gestures of sympathy from those offering the family their condolences after the disaster.

"I wanna send Adam a text and say, 'Hey, look at what people are saying about you,'" said the teen's mother, Mona. "But, they're saying it because he's not here. And I can't tell him."

While they're still not entirely sure of the circumstances that led up to their son's death, they do know that it happened in a freak accident while he and four other friends were riding a golf cart.

"We know that Adam was on the passenger side in the front. The individual that was driving apparently took a really hard turn for whatever reason," she said. "I don't know if he was messing around, I don't know if there was something he was trying to avoid hitting, but the force of that turn caused the golf cart to flip onto him and he passed instantly."

Friends and classmates at Santiago High School have created a massive, heartfelt memorial in Adam's honor. They say he was a gifted student who inspired others.

He was set to graduate with honors and had already been accepted into the University of California, San Diego, where he planned to study physics and become a professor.

Family is remembering him for his ability to give back to others, expecting nothing in return.

"Adam taught me kindness has no limits," Mona said, speaking about the efforts he took to make the world a better place.

On top of his studies, family says that he devoted his free time to projects to help reduce discrimination his school's campus, fight the global water crisis and donate blood. They now know that he will give back even further as an organ donor.

"We're gonna get a letter in about eight weeks and we find out what they were able to salvage and how many people he helped," Mona said.

They've created a GoFundMe account to help raise proceeds in order to help his memory live on, which they will in turn donate to UNICEF, the charity that brings health and education programs to children across the world.

The Nemats hope that the community he cared so much about will perform an act of kindness to honor his memory.

The fundraiser can be found by searching the keywords: "GoFundMe Adam Nemat."