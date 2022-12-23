Copper thieves cut internet access to hundreds of Valley Glen residents

Hundreds of residents in Valley Glen had their internet, phone and cable shut off after thieves cut through overhead wires lined with copper.

"I noticed our internet, phone and television were gone," said Rhys, one of the many AT&T customers who had their services abruptly stopped. "I first found they cut wires that were over here, dangling down."

The burglars have pulled off this brazen theft on Burbank Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue twice in two weeks.

"We don't have phone service so that's not good," said teacher Donna Saidon.

A repairman believed that the copper thieves might have used a nearby tree to scale up the pole to cut off and saw through a chunk of cable with more than 1000 wires inside. Cutting through these overhead lines are extremely dangerous.

"Whoever is coming is very sophisticated," said Rhys. "This is not just some random vandals because they have to have the right tools to make these cuts. They made it so clean."

The Los Angeles Police Department also said thieves also stole wires from Lankershim Boulevard and Vose Street. AT&T said is trying to restore service after repeated copper thefts.

Each pound of copper can bring in about $2. However, many recycling places have rules in place to deter thieves from cashing out. For example, plants put a hold on any payment for a few days while a police report is filed. They also ask for identification.

Technicians are currently working to restore services as hundreds of frustrated customers are left hoping the thieves don't come back.

"I would say, please stop," said Rhys.

The LAPD said they are stepping up patrols and are looking for any security video that could help them identify suspects.