Cooling centers open in Santa Clarita amid scorching heat

Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers due to an excessive heat forecast in the area.

From Thursday through Monday, cooling centers will be available at the following locations:

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Old Town Newhall Branch located at 24500 Main Street

Valencia Branch located at 23743 W. Valencia Boulevard

All three Santa Clarita Public Library branches will open as cooling centers during the following hours:

Thursday, September 1: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 2: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 3: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Normal library services will be available to the public during cooling center operations.

Over the weekend, the Old Town Newhall Branch and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will be open to the public as cooling centers from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. . During this time, normal library services will not be available.

Residents can also head over to The Cube - Ice and Entertainment Center located at 27745 Smyth Drive.