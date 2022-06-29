Cooler weather descends on Southland ahead of Fourth of July

After more than a week's worth of well above-average heat scorching Southern Californians, a cooling trend has made its way to the Southland, just in time for the Fourth of July.

After triple digit temperatures blasted several regions on Monday and Tuesday, temperatures were expected to drop to slightly below average by Thursday.

"The heat will be a distant memory by the weekend as the trough and deepening marine layer will support near-normal temperatures," said the National Weather Service in a statement. "Gusty winds will gradually return to interior areas."

With the exception of the traditionally warmer valleys and desert regions, some areas could see an up to 20 degree drop in temperature, including 70s on the coasts and 80s in most inland areas.

A little muggy this morning closer to the coast. We are officially in the cool down period as the sea breeze increases this afternoon. I'll tell you when temps will get down to below average territory coming up on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11a pic.twitter.com/DSoup9FibC — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) June 29, 2022

Even with the temporary departure of the extremely warm weather, as another front of heat is expected by the end of next week, officials warned that California's climate will remain extremely dry, elevating fire dangers as Fourth of July celebrations -- and fireworks aplenty -- are expected.

"A low pressure system will move into the area on Wednesday, bringing southwest flow aloft and gradually cooling temperatures," NWS continued. "Overnight low clouds will continue to affect coastal areas through Wednesday, and may extend to some coastal valleys as well."