Convoy of big rigs slow traffic on LA freeways in protest of gig worker law

A convoy of big rig trucks are causing delays on Los Angeles freeways in protest of California legislation that is reclassifying truck drivers as gig workers.

According to the California Highway Patrol, lanes are open, but traffic is moving slowly on the northbound 110 Freeway due to the convoy moving its way north, after also causing delays on the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro.

The truckers are protesting AB 5, which is also known as the gig worker law, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2020. The law, which applies only to workers in California regardless of where the employer is based, assumes all workers as employees unless they satisfy three conditions: they are free from the control of the hiring company, do work outside the hiring company's usual business, and have an independent business themselves.

The law was intended to protect contract workers and give them minimum wage, overtime pay, unemployment and worker's compensation insurance, and paid family leave. But the same law caused an uproar among freelance workers and independent contract workers -- such as big rig drivers, many of whom operate as small business owners.