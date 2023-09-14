Convicted stalker out of Venice released from prison, distressing victim

A victim of stalking is scared for her life now that her attacker has been released from state prison without her prior knowledge.

Talia Landman posted on social media that she was "relieving the Hell" she was in when David Kroll started stalking her in 2020 behind her Venice apartment. Landman said the then-unhoused man threatened to sexually assault and kill her and threw rocks at her windows.

He was arrested in August 2020, and convicted of stalking in April 2022. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

When Kroll was convicted, Landman said he threatened her life.

"He banged his hands on the table looked back at me and said, 'Talia Handman, I will kill you when I get out of here,'" she told KCAL News Wednesday.

Several days ago, Landman was horrified when neighbors sent her pictures of Kroll walking around the neighborhood wearing an ankle bracelet.

"I am shocked!" Landman said. "Because this is the biggest failure they could do to a victim not letting them know their attacker, their abuser, has been released and put back onto the streets."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Kroll has already been back in custody multiple times, arrested in July and in August for misdemeanor charges.

Currently, his whereabouts are unknown and Landman said she is planning to move so he cannot find her again.

"I want him gone," she said. "I want him back in prison. It's not about me, it's the neighborhood. He's a danger to the entire neighborhood."

The LA County District Attorney's Office said the state determines when Kroll is released after serving in state prison, not the county. But the department said in a statement to KCAL News that they are sorry the community has been through such an awful ordeal.