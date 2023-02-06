Construction worker rescued after falling 20 feet in Woodland Hills
A construction worker was rescued after falling about 20 feet into a concrete hole.
LA City Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of North De Soto Avenue in Woodland Hills around 8:20 a.m. on Monday.
The worker was not trapped, but suffered a broken arm. He was hoisted from the excavation by firefighters using a basket apparatus and a fire truck.
