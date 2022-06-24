Construction worker dies after falling into trench in Sun Valley

A man lost his life on Friday after falling into a construction trench in Sun Valley.

When Los Angeles Fire Department first responders arrived to the construction site at the 8405 block of N. Glenoaks Boulevard, they found the patient unresponsive and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The man was not an employee of the City of Los Angeles, according to LA Fire.

LA Fire's initial report stated that there was debris up to the man's chest, when paramedics and rescue operations arrived.

The rescue was also originally reported as a confined space rescue but was eventually changed to a trench rescue.

The identity of the man has not been released.