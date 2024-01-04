Conductor injured after fight on Metrolink train platform
A Metrolink conductor was injured during a fight along a Santa Clarita train platform Thursday night.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Vista Canyon Station, according to the transportation agency. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they responded to the area for a reported eye injury and paramedics were seen wheeling a victim into an ambulance.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said law enforcement has made an arrest.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.