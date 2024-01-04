Watch CBS News
Conductor injured after fight on Metrolink train platform

A Metrolink conductor was injured during a fight along a Santa Clarita train platform Thursday night. 

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Vista Canyon Station, according to the transportation agency. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they responded to the area for a reported eye injury and paramedics were seen wheeling a victim into an ambulance. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said law enforcement has made an arrest. 

