Compton mother and son charged in sex trafficking of two 13-year-olds

A Compton mother and son face a possible life sentence after they allegedly forced two 13-year-olds to have sex with them and their customers.

In a federal grand jury indictment, 41-year-old Daisy "Queen" Pollard-Gilliam and her son, 24-year-old Reuben "Tre" Gilliam, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of sex trafficking a minor. Reuben Gilliam was also charged with one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

California law enforcement arrested him on unrelated charges and will be turned over to federal agents in the next few weeks.

His mother was also charged with one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Daisy Pollard-Gilliam was convicted in 2021 for child abandonment. A federal judge placed her in custody without bond for her current charges.

The alleged sex trafficking happened in the early morning hours of June 3, 2023 when the two victims were walking down a Bell Gardens street. The indictment stated that Reuben and two other men drove up to the two victims. One of the men got out of the vehicle and told the 13-year-olds to get in the car before driving away to a home in Lynwood.

Investigators said the teens were forced to engage in sexual activity with Daisy Pollard-Gilliam, Reuben Gilliam and their customers to make money. In the indictment, one of the customers told one victim that they paid $100 to have sex with her. The Gilliams later collected the cash after their customers had sex with the victims.

The mother and son allegedly forced the victims to dress in lingerie and pose for pictures that were used as advertisements.

The Gilliams moved the victims to different locations in Los Angeles County after their missing person flyers started popping up on social media.

Law enforcement found the victims in an RV in Gardena six days after they were taken.