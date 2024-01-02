Compton Courthouse closed due to major indoor flooding

The Compton Courthouse will be closed until further notice due to major indoor flooding that happened over the weekend.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Compton city officials announced the closure in a statement on Tuesday.

They say that a pipe at the courthouse, located in the 200 block of W. Compton Boulevard, burst over the weekend and resulted in a "major flood that left the elevators, stairwells and lobby inaccessible."

Court officials are working with the Judicial Council of California, who own and operate the building, to assess damage and get an estimate on the damage dealt, as well as when the courthouse will be able to reopen its doors.

For the time being, all imperative court matters are slated to be transferred to different courthouses for hearings, while all other matters will be trailed, the statement said.

Parties will be notified of transfers or continuances, others not notified by counsel will be sent formal notice in the mail, officials continued.

Anyone looking to check on the status of their case can visit the court's online services or call (310) 761-4300.