Watch CBS News
Local News

Composite sketch released in Pasadena man's murder

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 16 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 16 AM Edition) 01:56

Police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pasadena man.

The shooting happened on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man down in the common area of an apartment complex.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if a motive had been identified in the shooting. But in the ongoing investigation, a composite sketch of the primary suspect was developed and released Tuesday.

may-2-pasadena-homicide-sketch.jpg
(credit: Pasadena Police Department)

The primary suspect was described as a Black man with a light complexion, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he wore light-colored sweat pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle was identified as a white 2016-2020 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect can contact the Pasadena police Robbery/Homicide Unit at (626) 744-4241.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 9:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.