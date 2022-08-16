Composite sketch released in Pasadena man's murder

Police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Pasadena man.

The shooting happened on May 2 in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man down in the common area of an apartment complex.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Eric Lynn Thomas, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say if a motive had been identified in the shooting. But in the ongoing investigation, a composite sketch of the primary suspect was developed and released Tuesday.

(credit: Pasadena Police Department)

The primary suspect was described as a Black man with a light complexion, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he wore light-colored sweat pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle was identified as a white 2016-2020 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect can contact the Pasadena police Robbery/Homicide Unit at (626) 744-4241.