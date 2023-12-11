Community rallies behind taco vendors after violent robbery

Many flocked to the corner of 78th Street and Central Avenue in South Los Angeles on Monday to support a taco vendor that was robbed at knife-point last week.

Security camera footage captured the violent robbery at around 9 p.m. when a man in a black hoodie walked over El Caguamo Tacos. One of the owners, Jose, said the suspect immediately pointed a knife at him. He could feel it poking his throat.

The robber struggled with him for a while but eventually walked over to his wife Lorena and demanded the $600 the family-run stand, which has been in the same spot for nearly 12 years, made that night.

"It's a lot for them," daughter Jocelyn Segura-Romero said. "It's all their sacrifices but their life does matter first."

Those who showed up to support the family a few days after the robbery tried to buy as much food as possible. Armed security guards stood by the stand to ensure their safety. They showed up for free thanks to street vendor activist Edin Enamorado and the Gonzales Security Force.

"Just for them to feel safer and also have a little support for them because street vendors do not have paid leave, time off. They live day-by-day," Enamorado said.

Enamorado said his organization, the Union of Vendors Association, has helped more than 50 vendors this year that were attacked or robbed. He said he has set the Segura-Romero family with an immigration.

The family believes they may have been targeted by two suspects, one of whom had bought tacos from them before the robbery.

While police continue to investigate the robbery, the family said the community support has slowly lifted their sense of safety.

"Traumatizing for them. I know they aren't the same anymore," Jocelyn said. "But, I feel blessed that they are feeling love from the community."