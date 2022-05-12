Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in South El Monte

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in South El Monte.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported at about 11:15 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 10300 block of Rush Street.

Approximately 70 firefighters are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

May 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

