Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in South El Monte
Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in South El Monte.
Heavy smoke and flames were reported at about 11:15 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 10300 block of Rush Street.
Approximately 70 firefighters are on the scene.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
