Firefighters battle blaze at commercial building in South El Monte

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 12 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 12 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 12 AM Edition)

Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at a commercial building in South El Monte.

Heavy smoke and flames were reported at about 11:15 a.m. at a two-story commercial building in the 10300 block of Rush Street.

Approximately 70 firefighters are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.