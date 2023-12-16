Commercial building destroyed by major emergency fire in South LA

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish a major emergency fire that ravaged a commercial building in South Los Angeles early Saturday afernoon.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene of the blaze, located at 911 E. 59th Street, at around 12:50 p.m., according to a statement from the department.

More than 80 firefighters were on hand to battle the massive fire, which was declared a major emergency fire due to the extremity of the smoke and fire, which were threatening nearby structures.

"There are still numerous smoldering piles and smoke will be visible throughout the overhaul operations," said LAFD's Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart. "LAFD heavy equipment, including the RS3 Robotic Firefighting Vehicle, are responding to move debris and allow firefighters to ensure all hot spots are out and no smoldering remains."

Footage from the scene showed the frame of what used to be the building, with billows smoke still surrounding the area.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as their work continued.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.