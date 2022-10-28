Colton Police Department mourns officer who accidentally shot himself and died

Colton Police mourn officer who accidentally shot himself and died

The Colton Police Department is mourning an officer who accidentally shot himself and died.

The department held a procession for officer Lorenzo Morgan on Monday to transport his body from Victor Valley Global Medical Hospital.

Colton PD

Morgan started his career in law enforcement in 2019 and joined Colton Police earlier this year in May. The accidental shooting happened on Friday.

He is survived by his parents, his pregnant fiancé and a son.