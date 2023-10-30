Colorado players say valuables taken from lockers during game at Rose Bowl; police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation after receiving report that several University of Colorado football players had valuables taken from their lockers during their game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl over the weekend.

Video posted by Well Off Media, who have thus far chronicled the Buffaloes' first season under head coach Deion Sanders, shows several visibly upset players following the game — a 28-16 loss to the Bruins — claiming to have had jewelry and other items go missing.

"I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything," said one player. "They took it out of my jewelry box."

Other players took to social media afterwards, like Buffs safety Cam'ron Silmon-Craig.

"In locker room you would think your stuff safe man its crazy," he said in an all-caps post on X.

"Forgive and forget. To whoever snuck into the locker room and stole my chain, as well as my teammates chains, I forgive you and wish you nothing but the best," said CU linebacker Jordan Domenick on social media. "Hopefully you turn your life around with whatever you get for mine, and you learn from this. It's all love."

IN LOCKER ROOM YOU WOULD THINK YOUR STUFF SAFE MAN ITS CRAZY😡 https://t.co/9dXq2qz5gK — Cam’Ron ”KILLA” Silmon🕺🏼 (@Young_Cam20) October 30, 2023

Darius Sanders, who also extensively covers the Buffs via Reach The People Media, says that even coaches and other staff members, himself included, noticed they had items go missing as well.

"We are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday's game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police," said a statement from Curtis C. Snyder, the Interim Associate Athletic Director at CU. "The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation."

Police say they were made aware of the incident in the hours following Saturday's game.

"The theft reportedly involved several pieces of jewelry and other miscellaneous personal and football items," said a statement from Pasadena Police Department investigators, who were made aware of the incident after Saturday's game. "At this point, the value of the loss is undetermined."

Investigators are working to secure camera footage from around the locker room, but the Los Angeles Times reports that there is no video surveillance inside of either locker room at the Rose Bowl.

The Buffs, who were 1-11 last season, have flipped the script under the leadership of "Coach Prime," who currently has them sitting at 4-4 after Saturday's loss. They've gained considerable media attention thanks to his unique perspective on coaching and how he handles the media, leading them to five different nationally televised games — the most in program history — and sellout crowds in all eight games thus far this season.