Investigation ongoing in Long Beach after collision, reports of shooting on 710 Freeway leaves one dead

At least one person was dead following a collision on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the roadway near the Anaheim Street offramp.

As the investigation continued, there was little immediately known about the nature of the collision, though California Highway Patrol officials did issue a Sigalert for the area until further notice. 

First responders to the scene found the driver, a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both Long Beach Police Department and California Highway Patrol officers are involved in the shooting investigation. 

CBS Los Angeles reporters at the scene detailed a shattered driver-side window and bullet holes in the side of the vehicle. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

June 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

