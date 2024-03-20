Watch CBS News
Collision involving tanker results in oil spill, lengthy road closure in Culver City

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A massive cleanup was underway in Culver City on Wednesday after dozens of gallons of oil leaked from a tanker that was involved in a crash. 

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the spill near Washington Boulevard and Centinela Avenue at around 4 p.m., according to statements from both Culver City Police and Fire Departments. 

It remains unclear exactly how much oil was spilled, but crews said that it would be several hours before they could clear the road. The owner of the truck says that the tanker was filled with used motor oil. 

The public is advised to remain away from the area until cleanup is completed. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. 

With SkyCal overhead, a long stretch of spilled oil could be seen running for nearly an entire block of Washington Boulevard. 

First published on March 20, 2024 / 5:35 PM PDT

