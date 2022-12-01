College employee killed in 'intentional' vehicle crash in Walnut, deputies say

A fatal crash involving an employee at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut was apparently an intentional act, according to investigators.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were dispatched to a location near the campus bookstore, located in the 1100 block of N. Grand Avenue, at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

First responders said the victim was unresponsive when they arrived.

They've identified the victim as 64-year-old Ralph Barragan, an employee at the school. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

On Dec. 4, the L.A. County Coroner revealed that Barragan died of "both blunt force injuries and sharp injuries." The coroner did not specify which injury came first.

"The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act," investigators said without disclosing further information.

Mt. SAC officials said that Barragan drove disabled students around campus, something he had been doing for the last 15 years. He was previously a bus driver with the Metropolitan Transportation Agency for more than 20 years.

"Ralph was highly visible on campus, gracious, popular and respected," a statement from Mt. SAC officials said.

Alerts were sent to Mt. SAC students after the collision occurred, causing widespread fear across campus.

"It's crazy because school feels really safe here," said one student.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old James Milliken, was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash, before being booked on a murder charge. His bail is set at $2 million.

The District Attorney charged the suspect with murder and alleged that Milliken used two deadly weapons in the attack, the vehicle and a knife.

According to school officials, Milliken was a part-time tram driver from Oct. 2016 to September of last year. He was also a former student "in good standing" who first enrolled at the school in the summer of 2010, last attending classes in the spring of 2018.

An online profile for Milliken on Mt. SAC's website says that he is a former Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, having served for four years, including one deployment to Iraq in 2004.

Online rants about the school, including some mention of Barragan, could be found on Milliken's personal Facebook page. He said he was subjected to "abuse" and "degradation" and that he was threatened by the victim, who convinced others to "take part in the harassment and take up a threatening posture against me."

Those comments, however, are the complete opposite of the reputation that Barragan held around campus.

"He really embodied what it means to humanize someone and to make them feel special," said Professor Kevin Liu, recalling his first day on the job, when Barragan drove him around the campus to show him around.

School President Dr. William Scroggins released a statement following the fatal incident, which read in part:

"This is as tragic a situation as we can imagine on our campus. Our hearts and sincere condolences go out to Ralph's family and countless friends. ... Vice President of Student Services Audrey Yamagata-Noji hired Ralph and remembers him with fondness: 'Everyone knew Ralph. He was always smiling, greeting staff and students by their names, and befriending everyone he met. We are shocked and saddened by his passing. He will be missed, but never forgotten.'"

On Friday, a growing memorial for Barragan could be found on Mt. SAC's campus.

"It's just a sheer tragedy that anybody would want to hurt another person, especially somebody like Ralph, who we can't imagine would have any enemies," Yamagata-Noji said outside of the memorial for Barragan on Friday.

Students gathered to pay their respects and remember the man who helped so many of them get their footing as they adjusted to college life.

"I'm a first time college student and he gave me tips and tricks on how to get through it," said Rebecca Garcia. "He was very special. On my bad days, every single time he pick me up. His smile would brighten my day."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.