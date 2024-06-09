Coco Gauff wins first Grand Slam doubles title at the French Open

What to know ahead of the French Open finals What to know ahead of the French Open finals 02:16

Coco Gauff won her first Grand Slam doubles title by teaming with Katerina Siniakova for the French Open trophy on Sunday.

Gauff, a 20-year-old American who won the U.S. Open singles title last year, and Siniakova, who is from the Czech Republic, defeated Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was Gauff's third women's doubles final after losing championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the U.S. Open in 2021.

Gauff and Siniakova both kissed the Coupe Simonne Mathieu — the winners' trophy.

Coco Gauff, left, and Katerina Siniakova kiss the trophy as they won the women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini. Jean-Francois Badias / AP

"Third time's a charm. Thank you, Katerina, for playing with me. We decided two days before the tournament to play together," Gauff said. "Thank you to the fans. I know 11:30 Sunday morning is early for most people. It's early for me."

Paolini was also the runner-up in the singles final at Roland Garros to four-time champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday. Swiatek beat Gauff in the singles semifinal.

"The last two weeks were very nice, very emotional," Paolini said. "I have a lot of memories. I can't wait to be back."

Siniakova owns a career Slam in women's doubles alongside partner Barbora Krejcikova and has won eight majors — including the French Open in 2018 and 2021.

Errani also owns a career Slam in doubles alongside her former partner Roberta Vinci. The Italian pair won the French Open title in 2012 — the year Errani lost the singles final.

"It's really special to be in this court again. I don't know how many more years I have to play. But it's always special to play these kinds of matches," the 37-year-old Errani said. "It will be special to play the Olympics here in this place. So I'll see you in one month."

Paolini was playing in her first final in women's doubles.

Errani's serve was broken twice in the first set, and Paolini stayed on the baseline to compensate in the 11th game. The tactic worked as Errani held serve.

Gauff and Siniakova took the first set when Errani's volley at the net went long and raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set, with Paolini 0-30 down on her serve.

The Italians fought back to 4-3 with a service game to follow, but Errani's serve was broken again and their momentum was lost.