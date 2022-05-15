Coastal fire in Laguna Niguel is 60 percent contained

More people in Laguna Niguel returned home after a fire devastated their homes last week.

There remained 71 homes in the mandatory evacuation zone and the Coastal fire was 60 percent contained.

The Coastal fire broke out Wednesday destroying 20 homes and burning through 200 acres of brush.

The Orange County Fire Authority indicated that they are focusing their effort on increasing containment while working in difficult terrain.

Light winds were expected to pick up in the afternoon, and temperatures were expected to decrease, officials said.