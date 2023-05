Around 9 a.m.Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego reported they are searching for a reported downed aircraft with three people.

Search and rescue operations are underway one-mile southwest of San Clemente Island.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew has launched for search and rescue efforts for the report of a downed aircraft with 3 persons on board 1 mile SW of San Clemente Island. pic.twitter.com/8UWArQoRXj — USCG Southern California (@USCGSoCal) May 10, 2023