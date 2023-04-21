Coachella: Blink-182 will not replace Frank Ocean

Coachella organizers said Blink-182 will not be replacing Frank Ocean as Sunday's headliner, contrary to what was recently reported.

The organizers released the updated set times for their three-weekend music festival on Thursday at about 4:20 p.m.

According to the festival's official Twitter account, Blink-182 will play from 9:20-10:20 p.m. before the unannounced closing act. The final performance of the weekend is expected to play at 10:25 p.m.

After performing last weekend for the first time in six years, Frank Ocean has pulled out of Coachella's, representatives for the musician said Wednesday. They that his first show was quickly reworked due to a leg injury Ocean suffered sometime before the weekend.

"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," Ocean's representative said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"On doctor's advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg," representatives added.

Ocean's first act on Coachella's first weekend was marred by controversial events which started with the performance starting an hour late and its live stream being taken off Youtube shortly before it started. Attendees said that Ocean was obscured by dancers and bandmates. At times, he appeared to be lip-syncing and an attendee described the performance as a "listening party" rather than a concert.

The headliner ended the show after a little over an hour, telling the audience, "Guys I'm being told that's a curfew, so that's the end of the show."

Wednesday's statement from Ocean's representatives ended with Ocean himself saying of his performance: "'It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon.' — Frank Ocean."