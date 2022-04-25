Coachella festival shuttle drivers taken to hospitals for food poisoning

Food poisoning sent at least two dozen sub-contracted shuttle bus drivers for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to local hospitals on Monday morning.

The Riverside County Fire Department began receiving several reports about sub-contracted shuttle bus drivers reportedly feeling nauseous and vomiting after consuming food from a caterer who was unaffiliated with the festival.

Those who needed to be hospitalized are reported to be in stable condition according to a press release from the Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire department entered a Unified Command with the Indio Police Department and Goldenvoice Productions to mitigate the incident.

"Our public safety agencies and event organizers constantly train for incidents like this so we are prepared to respond to triage and treat patients and transport as soon as possible," said Division Chief Bryan White, who acted as the incident commander. "This incident did not affect any of the guests attending the festival."

Attendees are not required to show proof of COVID vaccination or testing, and masking is not required at the outdoor event. But health officials continue to urge precautions against spread of the virus, and testing is available on site and around the Coachella Valley.