Clothesline Project raises sexual assault awareness on college campuses

Clotheslines full of colored shirts stretched across the Cal State Fullerton campus Thursday to raise awareness of sexual assault.

The 22nd-second annual Clothesline Project includes more than 1,200 shirts meant to give victims of sexual assault and other crimes, a chance to speak out and share their message.

The handwritten message, "Having too much to drink does not make it ok for somebody else to take advantage of your body," covered the front of a bright pink clotheslined shirt – it was just one of the many personalized messages from individual victims of crime.

Waymakers

Organizers say the project is meant to be a moving testament to the courage of victims who have sought help from nonprofit Waymakers' Sexual Assault Victim Services and Victim Assistance Programs.

Waymakers' Sexual Assault Victim Services hosts the event. The nonprofit wants to make sure survivors know they are believed, and that students know how to access services for help.

"Sexual assault is happening to victims of all ages, and we also know it's incredibly common on college and university campuses. For many students, it's their first time experiencing independence, drinking and making life-lasting decisions. As such, it's important we provide education on not only being an ally to survivors but on not victimizing another person and not being a silent bystander," wrote Waymakers in a released statement.

Through Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, the Orange County Clothesline Project will visit several other colleges and universities in the county.

In Orange County, approximately 2,000 rape victims are served by Waymakers' Sexual Assault Victim Services each year, the nonprofit reported.