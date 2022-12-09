Watch CBS News
Landslide on Torrance Beach triggers beach closure

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Palos Verdes Estates landslide

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a 'public assist' call around 10 a.m. in the RAT beach area in Torrance, Palos Verdes Estates adjacent.

Sky9 caught video of the rockslide as it dramatically rushed down the cliff, near the RAT lifeguard tower and into an L.A. County Beaches and Harbors truck parked on the beach.

The truck was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

LA County Fire says there are no other threats to properties in the area. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 11:18 AM

