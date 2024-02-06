Clayton Kershaw to re-sign with Los Angeles Dodgers

Left-handed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is coming back for at least another season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having agreed to terms with the club on Tuesday, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Kershaw is expected to undergo a physical on Thursday.

Kershaw, 35, will be pitching in his 17th MLB season. Injuries have held him to 22, 22 and 24 starts, respectively, in the last three seasons but he's still been stellar when taking the hill, for the most part. In his 24 starts last regular season, he was 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA (177 ERA+, an identical mark as his 2022 season), 1.06 WHIP and 137 strikeouts against 40 walks in 131 2/3 innings. His velocity was diminished late in the season and he was held to essentially a five-inning pitcher, but he's still got the swing-and-miss and run prevention numbers to look like an ace.

For the full story, click here.