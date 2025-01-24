Watch CBS News
Sports

Clark, Mara each score 12 points as UCLA hands Washington its sixth-straight loss, 65-60

/ AP

Skyy Clark scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds and Aday Mara added another dozen points and seven rebounds off the bench as UCLA edged Washington 65-60 on Friday night.

UCLA (14-6, 5-4), fresh off an 85-83 victory over No. 18 Wisconsin, won its third straight. Washington (10-10, 1-8) lost its sixth straight game to a Big 10 Conference opponent. The streak is the longest by a Huskies team since dropping eight straight in 2020-21.

Washington led by as many as seven points in the first half, but Kobe Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 7:31 left to pull UCLA even at 22-22 and Lazar Stefanovic stoke the ball from DJ Davis and dunked seconds later to give the Bruins the lead for good.

Mehki Mason hit his second 3-pointer of the second half to get Washington to within four, 54-50 with 6:41 left and DJ Davis knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:39 left to get within three, 58-55. Dylan Andrews hit from deep and Clark hit a pair of free throws for UCLA in the final 17 seconds to seal the victory.

Clark hit 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and 3 of 4 from the free throw line while dishing three assists and making two steals. Mara was 5 of 10 from the field and blocked five shots. Eric Dailey Jr. and Johnson each added 11 points for UCLA.

Great Osobor was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line to lead the Huskies with 19 points and nine rebounds and was the only player to reach double-figure scoring.

The Bruins play at USC on Monday. Washington plays at Minnesota February 1.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.