Clarence Avant, legendary recording-industry executive, dies at age 92

Recording-industry executive Clarence Avant died Sunday at age 92, his family and representatives confirm.

FILE - In this June 3, 2019 file photo, Clarence Avant attends the world premiere of "The Black Godfather," at Paramount Studios, in Los Angeles. In the trailer to the new Netflix documentary powerful figures in entertainment, sports and politics tell just how Avant, who once walked the halls of Dudley High School, earned the name. "The Black Godfather" paints Avant, who turned 88 this year, as a man of wisdom, connections and with a good sense of direction about life, which others have come to appreciate. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File) Mark Von Holden

"It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as 'The Black Godfather' in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports," Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos and Alex Avant said in a statement. "Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He was 92."

Clarence Avant was also known as the "Godfather of Black Music" who worked with the likes of Louis Armstrong, the SOS Band, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface.

"Top artists and executives like Quincy Jones, JayZ, Whitney Houston, Pharell Williams, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Sean Combs, L.A. Reid, Suzanne de Passe, Kenny 'Baby Face' Edmonds, Jon Platt, Irving Azoff, Snoop Dogg Reginald Hudland, Benny Medina and Queen Latifah all credit Avant for his inspiration and guidance," the family statement said.

Avant was born February 25, 1931 in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has been awarded the Industry Icon Award at the Grammys, and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the 1960s, Avant managed the careers of blues artist Little Willie John, the prolific "Mission Impossible" theme composer Lalo Shifrin, the great Sarah Vaughan, the jazz organist Jimmy Smith and jazz producer Creed Taylor.

His record-breaking deal for Taylor with A&M Records motivated then Mercury Records President Quincy Jones to meet with Avant and the two have been "best friends and brothers" ever since, according to Jones, according to the statement.

In 1968, Avant orchestrated the sale of the legendary Stax Records, which was second only to Motown in its sales and influence. In the 1960s, Avant met Jacqueline Gray, who he married in 1967. "They started a family that would grow to include his daughter Nicole Avant, a former U.S. Ambassador, political advisor, film producer and philanthropist, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and son Alex Avant, a talent representative for a major Los Angeles based agency," the statement said.

In Los Angeles in the 1970s, Avant formed his record company, Sussex Records, and signed the legendary Bill Withers. Avant purchased KAGB-FM, making it the only Black-owned FM radio station in Los Angeles at the time. He guided the careers of such figures as boxer Muhammad Ali, NFL Hall-Of-Famer Jim Brown and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson, according to the family statement. Avant was the promoter of Michael Jackson's "Bad" tour, Jackson's first ever solo world tour. In 1993 Avant became the chairman of Motown Records after its sale to Polygram.

Avant is the subject of the documentary film "The Black Godfather," available on Netflix.

Jacqueline Avant, Clarence's wife, was shot to death in December 2021 in a home invasion in Beverly Hills. The Avants were married for 54 years.

Aariel Maynor later pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and was sentenced to a minimum of 150 years in prison in 2022.