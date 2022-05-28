Claremont limits watering to one day a week, cancels July 4th fireworks because of drought

Claremont limits watering to one day a week, postpones July 4th fireworks because of drought

In addition to losing fireworks for this July 4th, Claremont residents will now be forced to cut their outdoor watering as the drought continues to worsen.

"I don't know what you can do," said resident Mary Stoddard. "It's desperate, you got to try to do something."

Following Claremont City Council's declaration of a water supply shortage for the city, they adopted an emergency ordinance limiting outdoor watering to one day per week.

"There's a concern by a lot of our residents that enacting the one day per week restrictions is going to brown and make their lawns die," one official said.

Many families living in the city said they were a little worried about their greenery dying amid the new restrictions.

"Yes, but I think most of our stuff's okay," said Stoddard. "And if there's anything that's really precious we'll bring a bucket, drain water from the shower and dump the water in the pot."

Stoddard and her husband said that they have tried to transition their plants to drought-tolerant varieties.

In addition to the new limits, the worsening drought has forced the city to cancel its annual Fourth of July fireworks show which is typically held at Pomona College. Officials said that the event is not feasible because crews would have to water the field heavily to reduce fire danger during the event.

"It's unfortunate they have to do it but you have to make all kinds of concessions," said Stuart Stoddard, Mary's husband.

The change of plans has left many worried that the worsening drought will force more cancellations in different cities across California.

"It's a fun town, said Mary. "We'll have a lot of fun without the fireworks."