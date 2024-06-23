Civilian hospitalized in critical condition after crash with LAPD cruiser in Jefferson Park

A civilian was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department cruiser in the Jefferson Park area late Sunday evening.

Officers say that one civilian was rushed to a nearby hospital after the collision, which happened at the intersection of W. Adams Boulevard and S. Gramercy Place, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

He says that both officers inside of the cruiser were in stable condition as they were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but SkyCal flew over the scene of the crash, where the LAPD cruiser with front end damage could be seen a short distance from a black sedan that suffered severe damage to the driver side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.